4,147 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

