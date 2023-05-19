3M (NYSE:MMM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $99.03. 2,695,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,926. 3M has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

