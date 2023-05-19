3,693 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.38. 241,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

