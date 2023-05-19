3,521 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $377.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.47.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.