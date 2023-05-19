2,618 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.8 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

