180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CEO James N. Woody Acquires 40,000 Shares

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) CEO James N. Woody purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ATNF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,975,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 180 Life Sciences by 404.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.