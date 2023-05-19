15,100 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Acquired by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 450,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.