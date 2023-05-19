1,257,690 Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,196,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.92% of Washington Federal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Washington Federal by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 73.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Washington Federal stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In other news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading

