11,985,828 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,985,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grab by 10,765.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 107,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at $161,045,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GRAB. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Grab Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.84 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Profile



Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

