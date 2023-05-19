1,053,591 Shares in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,053,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $129,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of RIV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. This represents a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

