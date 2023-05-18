Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 348.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $134.33 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

