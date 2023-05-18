Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Acquires $49,580.37 in Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.8 %

ZD opened at $64.45 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ZD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

