Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) CFO R. Laduane Clifton Purchases 2,740 Shares

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) CFO R. Laduane Clifton bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,742 shares in the company, valued at $68,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R. Laduane Clifton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, R. Laduane Clifton bought 1,725 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,158.75.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ZVRA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 246,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,697. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.