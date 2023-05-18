Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTIB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 40,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,038. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.
