Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 40,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,038. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

