Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

XIN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,418. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.