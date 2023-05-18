Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of -4,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.82.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 651,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

