Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of -4,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.82.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 651,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

