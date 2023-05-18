Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.65 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $131,969.59 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,344 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,343.837154 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05256005 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $136,263.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

