Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $110.66 on Thursday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

