WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.11

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.11 and traded as high as $45.85. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 96,918 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

