William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $15.46 Million Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 413,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,461,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.45% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

