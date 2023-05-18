William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $14.48 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. Mizuho increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

