William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $22.08 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 in the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter Parfums Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $134.80 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.