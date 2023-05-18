William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $17.70 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $17,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $160.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.31.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

