William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $140,000.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,769 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM opened at $86.99 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

