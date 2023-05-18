William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

