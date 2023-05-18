William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $11.89 Million Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,323 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.51% of Universal Electronics worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

Universal Electronics Price Performance

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,999.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $122.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.11 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

