William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,735 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of Plexus worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Plexus by 544.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $10,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 567.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 49.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.