William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 85,961 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,961 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.21% of Deluxe worth $23,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Deluxe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

