William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 46,393 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $20,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.75%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

