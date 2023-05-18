William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 11,323 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Vertex worth $19,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 204,554 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vertex by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.90, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at $133,985,616.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,947,785 shares of company stock worth $35,002,017. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

