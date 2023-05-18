Whitefield Industrials Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $1.31 (ASX:WHFPB)

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.313 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.
Whitefield Industrials Company Profile
