WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $702,103.87

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.08 million and approximately $702,103.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00340215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019686 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003756 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

