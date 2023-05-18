Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WY opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

