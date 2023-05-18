Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $125.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,180 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 423.8% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 314,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,160,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 138,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

