Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Insider Activity

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,241 shares of company stock worth $9,544,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.