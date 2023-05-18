Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

