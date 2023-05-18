Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

GDO opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

