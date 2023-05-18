Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 240.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076,112 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $121,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:WFC traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 9,087,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,597,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
