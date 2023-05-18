Wells Fargo & Company Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,000.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,712.06.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded down $25.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,654.03. 37,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,560.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,497.19. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 127.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.