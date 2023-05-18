Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $62.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.18.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $103.20.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

