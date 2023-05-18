Wedbush Weighs in on Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Shares of APRE stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

