Wedbush Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $154.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $137.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.