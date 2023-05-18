Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.15.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 3.7 %

UBX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $240,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,582,970,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.