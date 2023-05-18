Wealth Architects LLC Sells 642 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.25. The stock had a trading volume of 418,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average is $233.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

