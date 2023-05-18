Wealth Architects LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,267,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 711,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

