Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,762,625. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

