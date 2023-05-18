Wealth Architects LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,258,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.00. 41,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $250.64.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.