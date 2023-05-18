Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 921 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,887. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

