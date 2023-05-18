Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Insider Activity

Comcast Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 4,499,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,762,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

