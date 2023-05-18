Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.82. 159,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

